 The Cleveland Browns: What the Dolphins Rebuild Could have been | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Cleveland Browns: What the Dolphins Rebuild Could have been

P

PhillyGrownDolphinFan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 26, 2021
Messages
19
Reaction score
21
Age
33
Location
Philadelphia, PA
It seemed like the Dolphins had recently put them in a very similar situation to how the Browns were just a few years before. Years and years or turmoil but both franchises accumulated a ton of draft capital and had reasons for optimism. Even with a backup quarterback and tons of injuries the Browns did what good teams are supposed to in the NFL... beat a worse team. Amazing you can do when you build your lines to run the ball and stop the run.

Most of their 1st round picks since 2017 - Myles Garret, Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome and Jedrick Willis. Nick Chubb was a 2nd rounder in 2018. All solid NFL starters with a few stars mixed in. Then they spent big in free agency to sure up their offensive line (Bitino, Tretter and Conklin)

D-Ernest Johnson is actually inspiring to me. It is rare to see a kid with his story in the NFL that is so grateful, humble and kind. The story is so refreshing that I might just be a fantasy football manager and DJ fan moving forward. This joke of a franchise doesn't deserve anyone's support anymore lol

Are the Browns a super bowl contender? Not yet, but it's pretty clear their rebuild was a success
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,998
Reaction score
2,724
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
Yah it’s really not that complicated. You have to hit on your draft picks. Nothing can replace that.
 
