The Cleveland Browns: What the Dolphins Rebuild Could have been

It seemed like the Dolphins had recently put them in a very similar situation to how the Browns were just a few years before. Years and years or turmoil but both franchises accumulated a ton of draft capital and had reasons for optimism. Even with a backup quarterback and tons of injuries the Browns did what good teams are supposed to in the NFL... beat a worse team. Amazing you can do when you build your lines to run the ball and stop the run.



Most of their 1st round picks since 2017 - Myles Garret, Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome and Jedrick Willis. Nick Chubb was a 2nd rounder in 2018. All solid NFL starters with a few stars mixed in. Then they spent big in free agency to sure up their offensive line (Bitino, Tretter and Conklin)



D-Ernest Johnson is actually inspiring to me. It is rare to see a kid with his story in the NFL that is so grateful, humble and kind. The story is so refreshing that I might just be a fantasy football manager and DJ fan moving forward. This joke of a franchise doesn't deserve anyone's support anymore lol



Are the Browns a super bowl contender? Not yet, but it's pretty clear their rebuild was a success