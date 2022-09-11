The Coach McD Show Tidbits

Some good stuff from the local CBS show with Kimbo:
Did you accomplish everything you wanted in preseason? McD- Yes we did, we built the foundation.
Is the O where you want it to be for game 1? McD- Yes we progressed from last year a and day 1 this year. We are far from done as all guys understand but we have accomplished much.
Is the D where want it to be for week 1? They are what I want in being fast, physical and swarming, I would not want to face them.
The team was showing up early and staying late bonding lie a band of McD chimes in with a "Band of Bandits."
Gotta Love It.
Off to the game and the Miami Heat, will feel like 101 and hotter on the field. CAN'T WAIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Did you accomplish everything you wanted in preseason? McD- Yes we did, we built the foundation.
Is the O where you want it to be for game 1? McD- Yes we progressed from last year a and day 1 this year. We are far from done as all guys understand but we have accomplished much.
Is the D where want it to be for week 1? They are what I want in being fast, physical and swarming, I would not want to face them.
The team was showing up early and staying late bonding lie a band of McD chimes in with a "Band of Bandits."
Gotta Love It.
Off to the game and the Miami Heat, will feel like 101 and hotter on the field. CAN'T WAIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!