The complete Miami Dolphins FA, Resigning's, and Trades list including cap figures 2022

Kudos to the Dolphins and. Amazing off season once again. After last year's draft brought us 3 All Rookie Team Players (Waddle, Phillips, Holland) he comes away with an amazing haul.I'm so excited about Armstead and Hill coming to Miami! Same goes with OC Smith and OL Coach Apples - they will bring us a much improved OL. Eich will be a much improved player IMO and I'll say it again, I expect him to be our most improved player this season.