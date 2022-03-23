The complete Miami Dolphins FA, Resigning's, and Trades list including cap figures 2022

DOLFANMIKE
I thought it would be nice to see an entire list of our off season so far. Here is every signing and trade we have made so far. I know folks are thinking we are done, and that the draft is now not going to be much, but don't forget our GM is the biggest wheeler and dealer in the NFL right now and we still have two first rounder's and other picks in the next draft (2023) AND some players like Parker, Jackson, Iggy and Rowe that teams may have interest in for draft picks. I am absolutely stoked about the way we have controlled the offseason. Amazing!
I'm so excited about Armstead and Hill coming to Miami! Same goes with OC Smith and OL Coach Apples - they will bring us a much improved OL. Eich will be a much improved player IMO and I'll say it again, I expect him to be our most improved player this season.
- QB Teddy Bridgewater: Signed a one-year, $6.5 million fully guaranteed deal that's worth up to $10 million with incentives. (Tom Pelissero)
- RB Chase Edmonds: Signed a two-year, $12.6 million contract that includes $6.1 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
- RB Raheem Mostert: Signed a one-year deal worth $3.125 million. (Ian Rapoport)
- FB Alec Ingold: Signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million. (Tom Pelissero)
- WR Tyreek Hill: Acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for 2022 first-, second- and fourth-round picks, and 2023 fourth- and sixth-rounders. Hill has agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero)
- WR Trent Sherfield: Signed a one-year deal. (Tom Pelissero)
- WR Preston Williams: Re-signed on a one-year deal worth up to $1.99 million. (Tom Pelissero)
- WR Cedrick Wilson: Signed a three-year, $22.8 million deal that includes $12.75 million fully guaranteed. (Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport)
- TE Mike Gesicki: Signed the franchise tag.
- TE Durham Smythe: Re-signed with Miami. (Team)
- LT Terron Armstead: Signing a five-year, $75 million deal that has a max value of $87.5 million. (Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo)
- OG Connor Williams: Signed a two-year, $14 million deal that includes $7.5 million fully guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport)
- DE Emmanuel Ogbah: Re-signed on a four-year, $65.4 million deal that will pay him $32.7 million over the first two years. (Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero)
- LB Duke Riley: Re-signing on a one-year, $3 million deal. (Cameron Wolfe)
- LB Elandon Roberts: Re-signed on a one-year, $3.25 million deal. (Ian Rapoport)
- LB Brennan Scarlett: Re-signed to a one-year deal. (Cameron Wolfe)
