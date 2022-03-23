 The complete Miami Dolphins FA, Resigning's, and Trades list including cap figures 2022 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The complete Miami Dolphins FA, Resigning's, and Trades list including cap figures 2022

I thought it would be nice to see an entire list of our off season so far. Here is every signing and trade we have made so far. I know folks are thinking we are done, and that the draft is now not going to be much, but don't forget our GM is the biggest wheeler and dealer in the NFL right now and we still have two first rounder's and other picks in the next draft (2023) AND some players like Parker, Jackson, Iggy and Rowe that teams may have interest in for draft picks. I am absolutely stoked about the way we have controlled the offseason. Amazing!
  • QB Teddy Bridgewater: Signed a one-year, $6.5 million fully guaranteed deal that's worth up to $10 million with incentives. (Tom Pelissero)
  • RB Chase Edmonds: Signed a two-year, $12.6 million contract that includes $6.1 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
  • RB Raheem Mostert: Signed a one-year deal worth $3.125 million. (Ian Rapoport)
  • FB Alec Ingold: Signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million. (Tom Pelissero)
  • WR Tyreek Hill: Acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for 2022 first-, second- and fourth-round picks, and 2023 fourth- and sixth-rounders. Hill has agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero)
  • WR Trent Sherfield: Signed a one-year deal. (Tom Pelissero)
  • WR Preston Williams: Re-signed on a one-year deal worth up to $1.99 million. (Tom Pelissero)
  • WR Cedrick Wilson: Signed a three-year, $22.8 million deal that includes $12.75 million fully guaranteed. (Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport)
  • TE Mike Gesicki: Signed the franchise tag.
  • TE Durham Smythe: Re-signed with Miami. (Team)
  • LT Terron Armstead: Signing a five-year, $75 million deal that has a max value of $87.5 million. (Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo)
  • OG Connor Williams: Signed a two-year, $14 million deal that includes $7.5 million fully guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport)
  • DE Emmanuel Ogbah: Re-signed on a four-year, $65.4 million deal that will pay him $32.7 million over the first two years. (Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero)
  • LB Duke Riley: Re-signing on a one-year, $3 million deal. (Cameron Wolfe)
  • LB Elandon Roberts: Re-signed on a one-year, $3.25 million deal. (Ian Rapoport)
  • LB Brennan Scarlett: Re-signed to a one-year deal. (Cameron Wolfe)
Kudos to the Dolphins and Chris Grier. Amazing off season once again. After last year's draft brought us 3 All Rookie Team Players (Waddle, Phillips, Holland) he comes away with an amazing haul.
I'm so excited about Armstead and Hill coming to Miami! Same goes with OC Smith and OL Coach Apples - they will bring us a much improved OL. Eich will be a much improved player IMO and I'll say it again, I expect him to be our most improved player this season.
 
tommyp said:
so much for a boring off season that some fans were complaining about.. this should be a fun season
I'm going to go EXCEEDINGLY pessimistic. Armstead, Hill, waddle, Ogbah are hit by significant injuries.
No, I'm not wishing, not predicting, but that's about the only was I can see Mia won't be significantly better in '22
 
i have to go check out the chief's forum and see their reaction to this trade
 
Took a few days but hell this is one of the best off seasons I remember in a long time.
I'm happy. Would like another oline guy but that can be done via the draft.
 
fwiw, most of the chiefs fan hate this trade
#8
fansinceGWilson said:
I'm going to go EXCEEDINGLY pessimistic. Armstead, Hill, waddle, Ogbah are hit by significant injuries.
No, I'm not wishing, not predicting, but that's about the only was I can see Mia won't be significantly better in '22
Other than RB Duke Johnson, we didn't lose anyone that I wanted to be in Miami.
I know everyone thinks Grier is done, but we still have some trades to make on Parker, Rowe, maybe Ajax and Iggy. We also have draft picks in 2023 that could move us up in this draft for the right guy (Linderbaum, Dean, etc).
 
So did we win the FA portion of the offseason again?

Hopefully, it translates to actual season victories this time. (postseason, actually)
 
