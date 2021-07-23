The COVID rules that relate to the practice squad... or... why we could sign Isaiah Ford

Feverdream
Club Member
- Expansion of practice squads to 16 players, including up to six who have more than two accrued seasons.
- The ability to protect up to four practice squad players per week from being signed by other teams.
- Elevation of up to two practice squad players to the active roster, without removing any current players, before 4 p.m. ET the day before a game.
- Elevation of an additional practice squad player within 90 minutes before kickoff in the event of a late COVID-19 positive test result.
- Players placed on injured reserve can return after three weeks, rather than six as in normal seasons.
- Removal of the limit for how many players can be activated from injured reserve.
The fifth and sixth new rules affect guys like Elandon Roberts. The 'return after three weeks' rule lets us stash a semi-productive player on IR for the first few weeks as we see if those who were brought into replace him are any good. This could also be a spot for Preston Williams if he isn't ready to go. This way, we can stash multiple players and not run into the old rule of 2 per season.