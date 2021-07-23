The COVID rules that relate to the practice squad... or... why we could sign Isaiah Ford

The best part is if the game is cancelled because unvaccinated players are found to have Covid, the players from both teams will lose their paychecks for the game and the team with the unvaccinated Covid positive players will be given a loss.

Hopefully this will be enough to convince every player and coach in the NFL to get vaccinated. All it is going to take is both teams losing their paychecks because some players refused to be vaccination and then there will be some fights on the teams losing their paychecks.



If players don’t want to get vaccinated, that is their right. But it is also the right of every player who is vaccinated to expect to receive a paycheck each week during the season. If a player doesn’t want to get vaccinated perhaps he should just opt out of the season and not risk costing his teammates a paycheck.



The players association has agreed to this ruling by the NFL front office. So basically if players want to ensure they are paid every week during the season, the vaccinated players need to convince the unvaccinated players to man up and take the shot.