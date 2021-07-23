 The COVID rules that relate to the practice squad... or... why we could sign Isaiah Ford | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The COVID rules that relate to the practice squad... or... why we could sign Isaiah Ford

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
8,875
Reaction score
14,607
  • Expansion of practice squads to 16 players, including up to six who have more than two accrued seasons.
  • The ability to protect up to four practice squad players per week from being signed by other teams.
  • Elevation of up to two practice squad players to the active roster, without removing any current players, before 4 p.m. ET the day before a game.
  • Elevation of an additional practice squad player within 90 minutes before kickoff in the event of a late COVID-19 positive test result.
  • Players placed on injured reserve can return after three weeks, rather than six as in normal seasons.
  • Removal of the limit for how many players can be activated from injured reserve.
These rules were renewed for this season, and the first rule is why a player like Ford can be signed. No one expects him to make the team, but the rule allowing 6 experienced players to be on the squad creates a spot for a smart, albeit limited, back up player. He'll be in practice every week, leading by example and effectively coaching the younger players while earning a minimal salary that doesn't impact the salary cap. Win/win. He'll help the Dolphins, and help himself remain in the game.

The fifth and sixth new rules affect guys like Elandon Roberts. The 'return after three weeks' rule lets us stash a semi-productive player on IR for the first few weeks as we see if those who were brought into replace him are any good. This could also be a spot for Preston Williams if he isn't ready to go. This way, we can stash multiple players and not run into the old rule of 2 per season.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
5,053
Reaction score
8,194
Age
68
Location
Miami
The best part is if the game is cancelled because unvaccinated players are found to have Covid, the players from both teams will lose their paychecks for the game and the team with the unvaccinated Covid positive players will be given a loss.
Hopefully this will be enough to convince every player and coach in the NFL to get vaccinated. All it is going to take is both teams losing their paychecks because some players refused to be vaccination and then there will be some fights on the teams losing their paychecks.

If players don’t want to get vaccinated, that is their right. But it is also the right of every player who is vaccinated to expect to receive a paycheck each week during the season. If a player doesn’t want to get vaccinated perhaps he should just opt out of the season and not risk costing his teammates a paycheck.

The players association has agreed to this ruling by the NFL front office. So basically if players want to ensure they are paid every week during the season, the vaccinated players need to convince the unvaccinated players to man up and take the shot.
 
A

Anvil35

Leave Users Titles Alone!!
Club Member
Joined
Jul 29, 2007
Messages
1,082
Reaction score
542
Location
Everywhere!
1972forever said:
The best part is if the game is cancelled because unvaccinated players are found to have Covid, the players from both teams will lose their paychecks for the game and the team with the unvaccinated Covid positive players will be given a loss.
Hopefully this will be enough to convince every player and coach in the NFL to get vaccinated. All it is going to take is both teams losing their paychecks because some players refused to be vaccination and then there will be some fights on the teams losing their paychecks.

If players don’t want to get vaccinated, that is their right. But it is also the right of every player who is vaccinated to expect to receive a paycheck each week during the season. If a player doesn’t want to get vaccinated perhaps he should just opt out of the season and not risk costing his teammates a paycheck.

The players association has agreed to this ruling by the NFL front office. So basically if players want to ensure they are paid every week during the season, the vaccinated players need to convince the unvaccinated players to man up and take the shot.
Click to expand...
Man up,huh? Why did the CDC take 6,000 attributable deaths from the vax off the VAERS report?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom