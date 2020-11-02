The curious case of Mike Gesicki

Gesicki looked like a superstar against the Bills and was very good against the 49ers. But I'm not sure he even has 5 combined catches across the rest of the season. Why is he either a superstar or our 4th string tight end?

The talent is clearly there, does he just lack the mindset required for consistent success? Or is our esteemed OC (who seems to have just discovered a revolutionary new concept called the wildcat) at fault?

I have always been a Gesicki sceptic, but I was starting to think I may have been wrong. But a big time tight end doesnt have so many games with zero production. He shouldn't either be an all pro or Michael Egnew, surely there is a middle ground?
 
He's not really a tight end in the way he should be. He's not a good blocker and his plays take time to develop. He's actually more of a WR than anything else and in a corps of multi-use TEs it all depends what team we are playing. Yesterday an extra blocker was needed on the line, hence not seeing much of the G man yesterday.
 
You should really watch the game tapes before making threads like this.
If you do then you'd see how misplace your thread truly is.

I know everyone is itching, as this thread and your post proves, to get back on the "Gesicki sucks" bandwagon again.
 
uk_dolfan said:
Gesicki looked like a superstar against the Bills and was very good against the 49ers. But I'm not sure he even has 5 combined catches across the rest of the season. Why is he either a superstar or our 4th string tight end?

The talent is clearly there, does he just lack the mindset required for consistent success? Or is our esteemed OC (who seems to have just discovered a revolutionary new concept called the wildcat) at fault?

I have always been a Gesicki sceptic, but I was starting to think I may have been wrong. But a big time tight end doesnt have so many games with zero production. He shouldn't either be an all pro or Michael Egnew, surely there is a middle ground?
let's throw out yesterday as a weird one for the passing game in general and see what happens going forward.

mikey might evolve into Tua's safety blankie!
 
you can basically say the same thing about DVP to be honest
 
I'm expecting to see Gesicki being less involve now with Tua starting tbh. Not sure he's the type of WR(yes, he's a big WR instead of a real TE) that Tua will look for. I could be wrong but I think Tua will look for the quick guys more.
 
circumstances said:
let's throw out yesterday as a weird one for the passing game in general and see what happens going forward.

mikey might evolve into Tua's safety blankie!
Fine throw out yesterday. He still.had 1 catch v the Seahawks, 1 catch against the Jags, 0 catches against the Jets, 3 catches against the Pats.

When Gesicki is on form he is amazing. But I'd still like a TE who is consistently good rather than occasionally fantastic
 
uk_dolfan said:
Fine throw out yesterday. He still.had 1 catch v the Seahawks, 1 catch against the Jags, 0 catches against the Jets, 3 catches against the Pats.

When Gesicki is on form he is amazing. But I'd still like a TE who is consistently good rather than occasionally fantastic
I've put the pre-Tua situation out of sight out of mind.

Onward with the Tuanator.
 
I don’t really consider this curious by any means. This is why I said Preston needed to step up. Cause gesicki isn’t a consistent iso win option. And so a lot of the production defenses don’t care about.

but Preston still looks bad at the top of routes and with the hands so...doesn’t look like it’s in the cards.

tua was waiting forever for mike on an 8 yard stop route to win at the end of the game.
 
ANUFan said:
You should really watch the game tapes before making threads like this.
If you do then you'd see how misplace your thread truly is.

I know everyone is itching, as this thread and your post proves, to get back on the "Gesicki sucks" bandwagon again.
Ok since most of the average posters here CANNOT watch the game tapes help them figure out that Gesicki doesn't suck by adding content.
 
