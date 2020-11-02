The curious case of Mike Gesicki

Gesicki looked like a superstar against the Bills and was very good against the 49ers. But I'm not sure he even has 5 combined catches across the rest of the season. Why is he either a superstar or our 4th string tight end?



The talent is clearly there, does he just lack the mindset required for consistent success? Or is our esteemed OC (who seems to have just discovered a revolutionary new concept called the wildcat) at fault?



I have always been a Gesicki sceptic, but I was starting to think I may have been wrong. But a big time tight end doesnt have so many games with zero production. He shouldn't either be an all pro or Michael Egnew, surely there is a middle ground?