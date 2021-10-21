The Miami Dolphins are cursed. More specific, the land on which Hard Rock Stadium is built was once an Indian burial site. Consequently, the "Curse of the Tequesta" is a real thing that is obviously the sole reason football in Miami has been an unmitigated disaster for any team that plays on that field.



At the time, the suggestion that the Dolphins and University of Miami Hurricanes were working against a paranormal opponent each time they took the field was scoffed at — even mocked.