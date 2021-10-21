 The Curse Of The Tequesta | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Curse Of The Tequesta

Vaark

Vaark

What have the Fins won since '85 when the presently named Hard Rock Stadium was built on a Native American burial ground? Nada I believe

Maybe instead of renovation , Ross should have just rebuilt somewhere out there west of the Sawgrass Expressway. In the Everglades, the Fins might have to ward off angry alligators and sidestep heron and egret poop... but preferable to the spiteful malevolent spirits of the dead Tequesta!

The Miami Dolphins are cursed. More specific, the land on which Hard Rock Stadium is built was once an Indian burial site. Consequently, the "Curse of the Tequesta" is a real thing that is obviously the sole reason football in Miami has been an unmitigated disaster for any team that plays on that field.

At the time, the suggestion that the Dolphins and University of Miami Hurricanes were working against a paranormal opponent each time they took the field was scoffed at — even mocked.
we tried to tell you in 2014: The Curse of the Tequesta will forever haunt our football teams no matter the caliber of coach they hire or money they spend on talent.

If you still don't believe in the Curse of the Tequesta after all this time, we don't know what to tell you. Actually, we have five things to tell you. Let's hope they'll make you a believer.
as follows:
www.miaminewtimes.com

Five Spooky Facts That Prove Miami's Football Teams Are Cursed

Dolphins fans have to be asking themselves where this franchise went wrong. Not so much why the team is 0-7 this season — because it's rather obvious that was the plan — but more so, how it's come to this.
Third Eye

Third Eye

Yes we have read these stories and fictitious rumors Ad nauseum for years. And all we can say to these rumors is they are not valid rumors. Because to be a rumor the statement to needs to be non factual and invalidated. To which we can unequivocally state in October of 2021, these statements and stories are now one thing and one thing only: FACT
 
13marino13

13marino13

Atp Tour Reaction GIF by Tennis TV
 
