The day before the draft is like liar's poker

Feverdream

Feverdream

Starter
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
2,094
Reaction score
2,499
So far I have heard: we are moving up from #5 for a Tackle; we are moving up from #5 for a QB; we like Love, so we are taking a position player; we are trading up from #18; we are looking at WRs; we are not looking at WRs; we are staying at #5 and are blowing smoke to freeze the teams above us...

Pick one of the stories... don't bother thinking deeply about it, just pick the one that you like best and swear that you have a source...

I did NOT pick this week to stop drinking.
 
