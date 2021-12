we r not winning the division, and it has nothing to do with doubting the fins ability to run the table ( i think they have a decent shot at doing so ) but its just the math.



Assuming we finish 10-7, here is why its still unlikely



If the pats beat the bills next week, all they would then need to do is beat the awful jags the following week and no matter what we do we cant catch them.



Lets say the bills beat the pats next week, all the bills would need to do then is go 2-1 vs the panthers, jets and falcons, all 3 which r in buffalo because the Bills have tiebreaker vs us.



So either way, unless the pats lose to the jags, or the bills totally slip up at home vs 2 rlly bad teams and 1 below avg team, it sadly wont happen. Sad thing is, we lost games to the jags and falcons, even if we win 1 of those, we would have had a decent shot.