The Dolphins are signing D.J. Fluker

RastaMan407
Scout Team
- Joined
- May 23, 2007
- Messages
- 478
- Reaction score
- 270
The Dolphins are signing offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Fluker, 30, started eight games for the Ravens last season and played all 16 games. He saw action on 531 offensive snaps and 79 on special teams.
Fluker, 30, started eight games for the Ravens last season and played all 16 games. He saw action on 531 offensive snaps and 79 on special teams.
Dolphins are signing D.J. Fluker - ProFootballTalk
The Dolphins are signing offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Fluker, 30, started eight games for the Ravens last season and played all 16 games. He saw action on 531 offensive snaps and 79 on special teams. Fluker has extensive starting experience at right...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com