The Dolphins are signing D.J. Fluker

The Dolphins are signing offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Fluker, 30, started eight games for the Ravens last season and played all 16 games. He saw action on 531 offensive snaps and 79 on special teams.

Dolphins are signing D.J. Fluker

