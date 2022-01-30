The Dolphins could have been the Bengals but…

This place has literally been obsessed with missing on Herbert for 2 years but now today it’s Burrow. Look before 2020 a high portion of the site was happy we were getting Tua, many wanted Herbert as well. For the last 2 years it’s been Herbert, Herbert, Herbert with hardly any mention of Burrow but now it’s we should have completed the tank. What if we completed “suck for luck”? We would have had a good QB for what 6 years. You never know how this stuff will turn out.



What would be funny is if the narrative of the site changes from “should have taken Herbert” to “should have tanked right”. It’s literally been about Herbert for 2 damn years.