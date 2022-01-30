 The Dolphins could have been the Bengals but… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins could have been the Bengals but…

kosaboy

kosaboy

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 22, 2019
Messages
134
Reaction score
295
Age
45
Location
vancouver, BC
"i love the dolphins! they are my fav team! So i **** on them every chance i get!" so bizarre
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
13,713
Reaction score
23,170
Location
Montreal
Fins decided to give 2 CBs top money, draft one if the 1st round,pick DTs in the 1st and 2nd round... Cant invest everything on D and expect a rookie QB to deal with you **** offense... Just doesnt happen that way...
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
18,603
Reaction score
7,770
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
This place has literally been obsessed with missing on Herbert for 2 years but now today it’s Burrow. Look before 2020 a high portion of the site was happy we were getting Tua, many wanted Herbert as well. For the last 2 years it’s been Herbert, Herbert, Herbert with hardly any mention of Burrow but now it’s we should have completed the tank. What if we completed “suck for luck”? We would have had a good QB for what 6 years. You never know how this stuff will turn out.

What would be funny is if the narrative of the site changes from “should have taken Herbert” to “should have tanked right”. It’s literally been about Herbert for 2 damn years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom