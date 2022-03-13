 The Dolphins Did The Right Thing Not Trading For Amari Cooper | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins Did The Right Thing Not Trading For Amari Cooper

dolphinstalk.com

The Dolphins did the Right Thing Not Trading For Amari Cooper - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins might have learned a lesson or two from previous mistakes. They showed that they are keeping a level head when it comes to overpaying for talent. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was linked to Miami mainly because the rumor was he would get released and thus have his choice...
I been telling people in here for some time that we should address that position in the draft. We will have an opportunity to land our "Jefferson" late in the round. Amari is a shell of his former self and shouldn't be worth draft picks. He was in a much better situation in dallas and didn't capitalize his worth and instead disappeared in crucial games.
 
A 27 year old coming off of his first down year after multiple consecutive 1,000 yard campaigns is hardly a shell of his former self. Even hall of famers have down years. Amari is the type of receivers that lasts long in this league. Think Larry Fitzgerald.

I don’t mind us passing here but I don’t hate Amari at 20M but makes sense to pass as well.
 
Based on last year's production he would offer no benefit over parker, let alone giving up draft picks to get him. There is a reason why he isn't with Dallas anymore.
 
I tend to agree with you, as Dallas seems to always be on primetime it seems as if I watched them lose games they should be winning for the past three years. He always seemed invisible except for maybe five minutes of the game. I think going young through the draft would be much better for us.
 
Imagine us the Dolphins doing the right thing! Gotta happen eventually.
 
I agree we need to look at the draft for another WR. Maybe keep Parker for the remainder of this year. What do you think of the possibility of Jarvis Landry coming back to the Fins and what would you give up to get him. I would wait to see if he gets cut by the Browns. The Browns are currently over the cap by three million. Landry has a 16 million cap hit which they cannot afford with their recent signing. If they cut him, they will lose 1.5 million in dead space and save 14 million.
 
ehh if his contract was guaranteed I’d say yeah stay away but the browns get to kick in the tires on a former dominate receiver for zero risk. They can cut him tomorrow and save his entire contract. For that reason I thought he would of been worth it. Gives you two option, can pay him 20 million and cut him any time or you can call his agent and say look he had a down year and has zero guaranteed. Here’s 3 years 45 million with 35 million guaranteed, good chance he takes something like that to secure guaranteed money in the event of an injury or down years.
 
We will certainly draft a receiver, but we need another 1-2 in free agency. One that has a proven track record and another who is coming off an injury or hasn't had the opportunity. We have Waddle, ...................... then Parker and Hollins (hopefully) as 4th 5th or 6th receiver.
 
