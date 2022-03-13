The Dolphins Did The Right Thing Not Trading For Amari Cooper

ehh if his contract was guaranteed I’d say yeah stay away but the browns get to kick in the tires on a former dominate receiver for zero risk. They can cut him tomorrow and save his entire contract. For that reason I thought he would of been worth it. Gives you two option, can pay him 20 million and cut him any time or you can call his agent and say look he had a down year and has zero guaranteed. Here’s 3 years 45 million with 35 million guaranteed, good chance he takes something like that to secure guaranteed money in the event of an injury or down years.