The Dolphins First Pick Will Be A?

  • OL

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • DT/NT

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • Edge

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • WR

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Safety

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Linebacker

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • TE

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • A Trade Back

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • A Trade Up

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other (QB/RB/etc.)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    7
phinsforlife

Let's see if the collective wisdom of Finheaven gets it right. The OL thing is a bit tricky, because there are a few swiss army knife guys out there that could be designated as a guard or a tackle, or even center, so I just went with OL as opposed to separating everything. Odds are if they draft an OL, they will be expected to be a guard in year 1, I think. To be honest, it was hard to know exactly how to treat this issue for purposes of the survey. Granted doing this as a catch-all category affects the results, but can also add the results of DT plus Edge together to somewhat neutralize the survey bias. Have at it, and comment away too for clarification purposes.
 
Well the topic I started essentially is the same except you had to name a player.

So to play along I guess this is how your poll will finish

OL
Edge
WR
DT

Ps, I can trade up or down and take any of the above.
 
So 3 OL to start. Hardly surprising given our needs on the surface.
Both lines seem like the obvious choices but who knows what Grier and Coach be cooking.
 
I am starting to buy into that we actually might pull the trigger on Xavier Worthy, not sure if we trade down or not to get him. But I think McDaniel will convince Grier into making the pick. Could help us now (on offense and special teams) and in the future for life after Tyreek. Last Year McDaniel wanted Achane in the 2nd round, but Grier understood the value and strong possibility of him still being on the board in the 3rd round. I could see something similar this year with a trade down in the 1st and selecting Worthy. I wouldn't do it but I'm starting to think that is a real possibility.
 
