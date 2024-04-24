The Dolphins First Pick Will Be A?

Let's see if the collective wisdom of Finheaven gets it right. The OL thing is a bit tricky, because there are a few swiss army knife guys out there that could be designated as a guard or a tackle, or even center, so I just went with OL as opposed to separating everything. Odds are if they draft an OL, they will be expected to be a guard in year 1, I think. To be honest, it was hard to know exactly how to treat this issue for purposes of the survey. Granted doing this as a catch-all category affects the results, but can also add the results of DT plus Edge together to somewhat neutralize the survey bias. Have at it, and comment away too for clarification purposes.