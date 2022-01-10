The Dolphins have had probably the worst Draft scouting in the entire league for the past 40 years... why don't we clean house there before fire Flo?

FanSince93 said: Our drafting has been TERRIBLE for 40 years!!!



And apparently we have some very old employees who work in that department and have somehow survived from being fired.



We play musical chairs with coaches but what about OUR TERRIBLE DRAFT DEPARTMENT!?!?!?



Before firing Flores, we should clean house and update a brand new scouting department!!!!!!!!!!!!!



In this case, as others have pointed out, how do fans know where the responsibility lies. Some (falsely) claim Grier decides on who to draft based on his evaluations. That's not the scouts. Maybe the scouts make good evaluations, but Flo picks the draft order based on which position/player he wants most. Maybe the scouts ARE bad. What changed this past winter that had Mia making very good picks? Until those are known, it's hard to determine who to blame