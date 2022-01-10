The Dolphins have had probably the worst Draft scouting in the entire league for the past 40 years... why don't we clean house there before fire Flo?

FanSince93
Our drafting has been TERRIBLE for 40 years!!!
And apparently we have some very old employees who work in that department and have somehow survived from being fired.
We play musical chairs with coaches but what about OUR TERRIBLE DRAFT DEPARTMENT!?!?!?
Before firing Flores, we should clean house and update a brand new scouting department!!!!!!!!!!!!!
THIS IS MADDENING!!!
