The draft is one of my favorite times of the year, so this year is going to be a bit harder not picking first until the end of the 3rd round. haha. But the trade off of having a superstar player like Tyreek Hill on the team is very much well worth it.



Also, honestly there are not really any glaring holes on this team. We could always use more help at linebacker and offensive line, but there is no hole that I am really concerned about. No matter who they pick, I will be very happy if they use one of their picks on Matt Araiza.