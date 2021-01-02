The Dolphins offense.

You know who else was the master of the dink and dunk manage the game don’t turn the ball over type of QB? Tom Brady. Not saying Tua is Brady but he can be. This is the type of offense Flores envisioned for this team, I’m sure with a little more scoring but that’ll happen in time with better playmaking skill players. Control the clock and don’t turn the ball over, It was The Patriots offensive trademark their glory years.



When they started getting better skill players to compliment the QB like Moss is when Brady started blowing up with the stats.