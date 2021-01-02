 The Dolphins offense. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins offense.

You know who else was the master of the dink and dunk manage the game don’t turn the ball over type of QB? Tom Brady. Not saying Tua is Brady but he can be. This is the type of offense Flores envisioned for this team, I’m sure with a little more scoring but that’ll happen in time with better playmaking skill players. Control the clock and don’t turn the ball over, It was The Patriots offensive trademark their glory years.

When they started getting better skill players to compliment the QB like Moss is when Brady started blowing up with the stats.
 
You don't draft a guy top 5 to be a dink and dunker. Tua threw a beautiful deep ball at Alabama and its part of what makes him great. He'll get there, we just need the personnel that will allow him to do so.
 
Not just the personnel, he needs to free his mind. Fitz did because he’s playing with house money and nothing to lose professionally. Tua just needs to stop playing scared of making a mistake
 
