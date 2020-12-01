The Dolphins' Real Running Back Issue

Help could be on the way for the Miami Dolphins running game after they played against the New York Jets in Week 12 without their two rushing leaders.



The Dolphins are hoping that leading rusher Myles Gaskin could return this week after he missed the past four games with a knee injury, and there's also hope that second-leading rusher Salvon Ahmed could be back after he sat out the Jets game with a shoulder injury.



But there's a real question that needs to be asked just about now: How much of a difference would either player make?



Without Gaskin and Ahmed, the Dolphins rushed for 104 yards on 25 carries in the 20-3 victory against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.



The 104 yards represented the fourth-highest total of the season for the Dolphins, and the team's 4.2 average also was its fourth-best and also its highest since the first Jets game back on Oct. 18 when the average was 4.4.



But the bottom line when it comes to the Dolphins running game is that it just hasn't been very good all season, as evidenced by the fact Miami ranks 30th in rushing yards per game (95.3) and dead last in rushing yards per attempt (3.63).



Without question, the offensive line shares some of the blame, but it's also fair to point the finger at what is a lackluster running back corps.