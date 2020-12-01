The Dolphins' Real Running Back Issue

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Help could be on the way for the Miami Dolphins running game after they played against the New York Jets in Week 12 without their two rushing leaders.

The Dolphins are hoping that leading rusher Myles Gaskin could return this week after he missed the past four games with a knee injury, and there's also hope that second-leading rusher Salvon Ahmed could be back after he sat out the Jets game with a shoulder injury.

But there's a real question that needs to be asked just about now: How much of a difference would either player make?

Without Gaskin and Ahmed, the Dolphins rushed for 104 yards on 25 carries in the 20-3 victory against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The 104 yards represented the fourth-highest total of the season for the Dolphins, and the team's 4.2 average also was its fourth-best and also its highest since the first Jets game back on Oct. 18 when the average was 4.4.

But the bottom line when it comes to the Dolphins running game is that it just hasn't been very good all season, as evidenced by the fact Miami ranks 30th in rushing yards per game (95.3) and dead last in rushing yards per attempt (3.63).

Without question, the offensive line shares some of the blame, but it's also fair to point the finger at what is a lackluster running back corps.
The Dolphins' Real Running Back Issue

The Miami Dolphins have been dealing with injuries at running back, but have deeper problems at the position
fish_fan

Rookie
Its a young O-line. With 3 rookies starting or seeing meaningful snaps plus a journeyman center, it makes sense that 2020 would have... uneven... play at that unit.

Couple that with a bunch of third down backs who play far tougher than they are in size and it can get ugly. I give the RBs a thumbs up for effort. They are just too small for sustained use.
 
circumstances

Starter
Club Member
fish_fan said:
Its a young O-line. With 3 rookies starting or seeing meaningful snaps plus a journeyman center, it makes sense that 2020 would have... uneven... play at that unit.

Couple that with a bunch of third down backs who play far tougher than they are in size and it can get ugly. I give the RBs a thumbs up for effort. They are just too small for sustained use.
being small wouldn't be bad if they were good.

christian mccaffrey
warrick dunn
maurice jones-drew
barry sanders
phillip lindsay
clyde edwards-helaire
 
AdamD13

Club Member
Dolph N.Fan said:
The Dolphins' Real Running Back Issue

The Miami Dolphins have been dealing with injuries at running back, but have deeper problems at the position
I expect more out of Sports Illustrated when it comes to proper spelling.

"Without question, the offensive line shares some of the blame, but it's also fair to point the finger at what is a lackluster running back corps."

The correct spelling is "running back corpse."
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Currently, Miami has complementary backs and a young offensive line that has clearly had ups and downs.

I think Miami needs another quality offensive lineman, for the young players currently on the line to continue to develop, and a thumper at running back, who can can win the short-yardage downs.
 
