The Dolphins signed former FAU defensive tackle Brandin Bryant

ThePeopleShow13

You have to respect the current staff’s philosophy of turning over any and every rock looking for players to help the team win. Even if these guys end up camp bodies, I think filling out the practice squad with the best possible players might play a critical role this season. Not sure how things will play out, but having guys who can step up immediately if players go on the COVID IR should help.
 
True.

Never thought about it like that, but having a list of guys that have been exposed to the system is certainly a good idea.
 
