The Dolphins still have plenty of cap room thanks to Grier

Dolphins salary cap update: How much space does Miami have left in 2022?
Chris Grier has put them in a solid position, financially.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Grier has done a fantastic job bringing in talent and maximizing our cap. Here’s an update on their current salary cap situation, including their current cap space, biggest cap hits and remaining dead money. The Dolphins entered the offseason with the most cap space in the league. Now, just a few months before the start of the regular season, they have the 10th-most.
With all of the players that received large contracts or extensions this offseason, you’d probably expect these numbers to be higher. However, Grier managed to keep the cap hits low in these first years, and they’ll rise as the cap rises in the future.
- Emmanuel Ogbah: $11.35 million
- Mike Gesicki: $10.93 million
- Xavien Howard: $9.89 million
- Jerome Baker: $9.73 million
- Tua Tagovailoa: $8.26 million
- Teddy Bridgewater: $6.5 million
- Tyreek Hill: $6.49 million
- Jaylen Waddle: $6.16 million
- Byron Jones: $5.87 million
- Cedrick Wilson Jr.: $5.75 million
