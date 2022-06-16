The Dolphins still have plenty of cap room thanks to Grier

Let's be honest with Grier here and look at his whole body of work. He has been with the franchise for 22 years and the GM since 2016. It has been far from pretty. Moves this year look good on paper, but we have yet to play a game. Since 2016, he has done well at creating draft picks and cap space but really hasn't done much with it. He had a pretty good draft last year, but as a whole has been subpar. His FA selections as a whole have been really bad, the jury is still out for this years FA pick ups.



The biggest issue on this team for a long time has been the OL and it has not been addressed properly in the past, it has been disastrous. We will see if Collins and Armstead can help fix that, along with good coaching and scheme. Like I said, the jury is still out.



As a whole so far, he has not been very good. Hopefully that starts to change.