The Dolphins still have plenty of cap room thanks to Grier

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins salary cap update: How much space does Miami have left in 2022?

Chris Grier has put them in a solid position, financially.
Grier has done a fantastic job bringing in talent and maximizing our cap. Here’s an update on their current salary cap situation, including their current cap space, biggest cap hits and remaining dead money. The Dolphins entered the offseason with the most cap space in the league. Now, just a few months before the start of the regular season, they have the 10th-most.

With all of the players that received large contracts or extensions this offseason, you’d probably expect these numbers to be higher. However, Grier managed to keep the cap hits low in these first years, and they’ll rise as the cap rises in the future.

  1. Emmanuel Ogbah: $11.35 million
  2. Mike Gesicki: $10.93 million
  3. Xavien Howard: $9.89 million
  4. Jerome Baker: $9.73 million
  5. Tua Tagovailoa: $8.26 million
  6. Teddy Bridgewater: $6.5 million
  7. Tyreek Hill: $6.49 million
  8. Jaylen Waddle: $6.16 million
  9. Byron Jones: $5.87 million
  10. Cedrick Wilson Jr.: $5.75 million
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

I think our roster is set except for one tackle who could take over for Armstead in case of injury or Jackson in case he bombs..

I don’t see any other position where we could get an upgrade Thru free agency and I don’t see anyone trading a legit starting tackle at this stage..

Maybe we get lucky and a vet tackle gets cut in camp because of cap contraints.
 
67Stang

67Stang

Let's be honest with Grier here and look at his whole body of work. He has been with the franchise for 22 years and the GM since 2016. It has been far from pretty. Moves this year look good on paper, but we have yet to play a game. Since 2016, he has done well at creating draft picks and cap space but really hasn't done much with it. He had a pretty good draft last year, but as a whole has been subpar. His FA selections as a whole have been really bad, the jury is still out for this years FA pick ups.

The biggest issue on this team for a long time has been the OL and it has not been addressed properly in the past, it has been disastrous. We will see if Collins and Armstead can help fix that, along with good coaching and scheme. Like I said, the jury is still out.

As a whole so far, he has not been very good. Hopefully that starts to change.
 
Mach2

Mach2

The Goat said:
For what it’s worth, Spotrac has them at 7th most cap space available.
10th if you look at the top 51, which is the effective cap space and really what matters. Not splitting hairs, just pointing out that Spotrac doesn't differentiate on some of their lists. I prefer OTC myself, for exactly that reason.

Actaully, a third of the league is within 10 mil of each other, so the exact spot in the order isn't all that meaningful. You really have to look 1-3 years down the road to have any kind of accurate assesment of overall cap health.

NFL Salary Cap Space | Over The Cap

NFL salary cap space estimates for all 32 teams
overthecap.com
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Mach2 said:
10th if you look at the top 51, which is the effective cap space and really what matters. Not splitting hairs, just pointing out that Spotrac doesn't differentiate on some of their lists. I prefer OTC myself, for exactly that reason.

Actaully, a third of the league is within 10 mil of each other, so the exact spot in the order isn't all that meaningful. You really have to look 1-3 years down the road to have any kind of accurate assesment of overall cap health.

NFL Salary Cap Space | Over The Cap

NFL salary cap space estimates for all 32 teams
overthecap.com
How do we project for next year Mach?
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

Tua is going to be interesting next off-season, if he plays well this season it's going to be time to discuss an extension.

In two years we're going to probably be discussing extensions with Waddle and Phillips too.
 
