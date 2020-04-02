The Draft 2020and 2021

Something to consider.... what if the NFL season gets cancelled due to the Coronavirus? does the NFL keep the same draft order for 2021? I think they should do the draft the same way the NBA does their draft and have a lottery for the first pick. This would keep team like Cincinnati from tanking. It looks like the Carolina Panthers are going in tank mode probably to get the number one pick to draft Lawrence. Thoughts?
 
Kirk Herbstreit said he thinks that both the college and pro football seasons will be cancelled due to the virus. How do you social distance at a 70,000 plus stadium?
 
Was literally thinking about this the other day. Kinda creepy actually. I think the lottery system would be the best but instead of a multiple ball count you only get 1 per team.
 
FinFan17 said:
Kirk Herbstreit said he thinks that both the college and pro football seasons will be cancelled due to the virus. How do you social distance at a 70,000 plus stadium?
Click to expand...
I have the solution.
by then testing should be a lot more advanced. You test all players daily. No fans in attendance. Problem solved. Someone email this to the commish
 
I don't think they would cancel the entire season, maybe a 9 game season like in 1982? Sell each game like a ppv for like $20 per game or something in an empty stadium.
 
superphin said:
I don't think they would cancel the entire season, maybe a 9 game season like in 1982? Sell each game like a ppv for like $20 per game or something in an empty stadium.
Click to expand...
Could you imagine being a player and playing meaningful games in an empty stadium? We most likely would find the the 12th man is very very real. But if it came down to a choice of watching football without any fans or no football, well the choice is very obvious.
 
Hargitt01 said:
Could you imagine being a player and playing meaningful games in an empty stadium? We most likely would find the the 12th man is very very real. But if it came down to a choice of watching football without any fans or no football, well the choice is very obvious.
Click to expand...
I just can’t envision packed stadiums in the future. While the country will open up eventually, The way we live our lives going forward is forever changed. I don’t believe things will ever go completely back to how they were before.

As far as the draft goes, a lottery system would be the most fair way to go about it but I hope they just keep the same order as this year because we have a high pick.
 
Highzenga said:
I just can’t envision packed stadiums in the future. While the country will open up eventually, The way we live our lives going forward is forever changed. I don’t believe things will ever go completely back to how they were before.

As far as the draft goes, a lottery system would be the most fair way to go about it but I hope they just keep the same order as this year because we have a high pick.
Click to expand...
This is the new normal..... I was also thinking about how this is all new to the draft process. While we had the combine, navigating the through draft process must present challenges to all 32 teams. No face to face meetings, no dinners, just video interaction. It's just different. But fair because the whole league is going through it.
 
