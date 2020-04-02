The Draft 2020and 2021

FinFan17
Something to consider.... what if the NFL season gets cancelled due to the Coronavirus? does the NFL keep the same draft order for 2021? I think they should do the draft the same way the NBA does their draft and have a lottery for the first pick. This would keep team like Cincinnati from tanking. It looks like the Carolina Panthers are going in tank mode probably to get the number one pick to draft Lawrence. Thoughts?