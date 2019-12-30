The Draft Network 12/29 - Perfect Mock?

FinPhan54
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 27, 2018
- Messages
- 598
- Reaction score
- 681
- Age
- 27
- Location
- Hard Rock Stadium
So they put out weekly mocks, and this ones is beautiful.
5. Tua (QB)
18. Chaisson (Edge)
23. Creed (C)
I know people are going to be back and forth on Tua, but this is as good of an 18 and 23 as you can ask for.
Thoughts?
