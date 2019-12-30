The Draft Network 12/29 - Perfect Mock?

FinPhan54

FinPhan54

So they put out weekly mocks, and this ones is beautiful.

5. Tua (QB)
18. Chaisson (Edge)
23. Creed (C)

I know people are going to be back and forth on Tua, but this is as good of an 18 and 23 as you can ask for.
Thoughts?
 
That's about as solid as it can get for us.
Chaisson is an absolute monster. There's no way he makes it to #18.
 
