 The drop-off after Smith, Chase, Pitts & Waddle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The drop-off after Smith, Chase, Pitts & Waddle

ChitownPhins28

You think all 4 are gone after Top 10?
They are in all the mocks Ive seen

I imagined this trade in another thread:
Bears trade K. Mack and their 1st and 2nd rnd picks for our 1a pick.

But, do we lose every chance to improve the offense if we made this trade?
Is every WR after the top 4 (including Pitts) just a 'reach'?
 
finfanatl

ChitownPhins28 said:
You think all 4 are gone after Top 10?
They are in all the mocks Ive seen

I imagined this trade in another thread:
Bears trade K. Mack and their 1st and 2nd rnd picks for our 1a pick.

But, do we lose every chance to improve the offense if we made this trade?
Is every WR after the top 4 (including Pitts) just a 'reach'?
I haven't seen many mocks with Pitts in the top 10.
Most mocks also have Waddle going in the mid teens.
Chase and Smith are definitely Top 10 picks.
 
Tua/Smitty 2021
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
What is MAck's salary?

That would kill the deal for me.
Contract Notes. September 1, 2018 Khalil Mack signed a 6 year extension with the Chicago Bears. Based on a report from Profootballtalk. The extension is worth $141 million with $60 million guaranteed at signing with $90 million in total guarantees. Mack received a $34 million signing bonus.
 
I'm your huckleberry
Bateman
Marshall
Wallace
Eskridge
Moore
St Brown
the other Moore
Atwell
Toney

There are quite a few good options
 
Super Donator
Michael Scott said:
Contract Notes. September 1, 2018 Khalil Mack signed a 6 year extension with the Chicago Bears. Based on a report from Profootballtalk. The extension is worth $141 million with $60 million guaranteed at signing with $90 million in total guarantees. Mack received a $34 million signing bonus.
In the immortal words of Senator Clay Davis...

 
jazz015

ChitownPhins28 said:
You think all 4 are gone after Top 10?
They are in all the mocks Ive seen

I imagined this trade in another thread:
Bears trade K. Mack and their 1st and 2nd rnd picks for our 1a pick.

But, do we lose every chance to improve the offense if we made this trade?
Is every WR after the top 4 (including Pitts) just a 'reach'?
A. That contract isn't very good for us. We are already have jones and x getting paid and we need to build a solid defense around them so we can use them to their potential. We are building outside in and relying on our dbs to shut down the options so the line can get home.

B. The second issue is the bears are fighting for a playoff spot. As much as they really need to reset and figure out their next move it isn't possible with how much they invested in terms of resources. It will probably be foles and a rookie or vet competing through the year
 
This is the Year
Get Chase. He is a monster and tough. Not big on Smith. To skinny. Sorry I'm judging him to his frame cause there are good player that turned out but most don't. Not in a mood to gamble. Chase will be Top 10 WR in 2 to 3 years. Yes I want that guy
 
Scout Team
ChitownPhins28 said:
You think all 4 are gone after Top 10?
They are in all the mocks Ive seen

I imagined this trade in another thread:
Bears trade K. Mack and their 1st and 2nd rnd picks for our 1a pick.

But, do we lose every chance to improve the offense if we made this trade?
Is every WR after the top 4 (including Pitts) just a 'reach'?
I don't think it will happen but if it was Washington and McLaurin it might be different!
 
