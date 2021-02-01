The drop-off after Smith, Chase, Pitts & Waddle

ChitownPhins28 said: You think all 4 are gone after Top 10?

They are in all the mocks Ive seen



I imagined this trade in another thread:

Bears trade K. Mack and their 1st and 2nd rnd picks for our 1a pick.



But, do we lose every chance to improve the offense if we made this trade?

Is every WR after the top 4 (including Pitts) just a 'reach'? Click to expand...

A. That contract isn't very good for us. We are already have jones and x getting paid and we need to build a solid defense around them so we can use them to their potential. We are building outside in and relying on our dbs to shut down the options so the line can get home.B. The second issue is the bears are fighting for a playoff spot. As much as they really need to reset and figure out their next move it isn't possible with how much they invested in terms of resources. It will probably be foles and a rookie or vet competing through the year