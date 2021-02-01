The drop-off after Smith, Chase, Pitts & Waddle

ChitownPhins28
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 898
- Reaction score
- 771
- Age
- 49
- Location
- Aurora IL
You think all 4 are gone after Top 10?
They are in all the mocks Ive seen
I imagined this trade in another thread:
Bears trade K. Mack and their 1st and 2nd rnd picks for our 1a pick.
But, do we lose every chance to improve the offense if we made this trade?
Is every WR after the top 4 (including Pitts) just a 'reach'?
They are in all the mocks Ive seen
I imagined this trade in another thread:
Bears trade K. Mack and their 1st and 2nd rnd picks for our 1a pick.
But, do we lose every chance to improve the offense if we made this trade?
Is every WR after the top 4 (including Pitts) just a 'reach'?