Tua had two drives, the first and beginning of the third Q in the Patriots game, that I felt Tua was in command and on point. Maybe those were scripted, (they had to be right?) however, the other drives were a mishmash of bad design and poor execution. Whether it's the O-Line, the WR's the RB or the QB, this team cannot function without everyone executing precisely, and even then the plays are unimaginative. We got on OC that is a TE coach, and the TE's are pathetic. The other is a RB coach, and the running game limps along as an afterthought. I look forward to Tua getting back and either doing well, or completely imploding and the GM/coaches blown up.