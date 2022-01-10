 The dysfunction will never end as long as Ross owns the team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The dysfunction will never end as long as Ross owns the team

jimthefin

jimthefin

Starter
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
2,955
Reaction score
3,368
Having an owner 1,500 miles away who does not really know what is happening in his building leads to bad moves like the one today.

It will not change.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,670
Reaction score
3,661
Age
32
Location
New York
I am shocked Ross fired Flores. On the other hand, I am happy he did it today so we have time to interview and meet with all the top options. Personally speaking I think Grier just got the reigns to run the show. Hope it works out.
 
V

volk

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2004
Messages
4,732
Reaction score
2,839
This has been the problem from the start. It won’t change with Ross at the helm. He has already chosen to keep Grier, pulled himself out of the running for Harbaugh, and fired a winning coach. According to Darlington on NFL network this morning, this was done primarily because Flores is difficult to work with and had a division with Grier over Tua. Flores wanted Watson. Grier is apparently known as a “good guy” which Darlington somewhat implied may be the reason he gets to stay.

I can’t imagine who Ross thinks is going to want this job given the above circumstances. What are the odds he and Grier pick the right guy?
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,910
Reaction score
4,071
Age
29
Location
Florida
Ross can't win.

He fires a guy and he doesn't know what he doing. He keeps them and and doesn't know what he's doing.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
3,692
Reaction score
2,434
Location
South Park, Colorado
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I am shocked Ross fired Flores. On the other hand, I am happy he did it today so we have time to interview and meet with all the top options. Personally speaking I think Grier just got the reigns to run the show. Hope it works out.
Click to expand...

He has had the reigns since ross cleaned house after the 2018 season; he is Ross's point man for the entire football operations.

He hired Flores which makes this all the more absurd he's staying on.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,910
Reaction score
4,071
Age
29
Location
Florida
Rick Cartman said:
He has had the reigns since ross cleaned house after the 2018 season; he is Ross's point man for the entire football operations.

He hired Flores which makes this all the more absurd he's staying on.
Click to expand...

Why? It's not that Flores is bad at all, its that he likes what Grier has done and Flores in their opinion is the best who put his signature on most of the poor decisions. If the team release is right.

I
 
T

thenewloon

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
419
Reaction score
448
He spends money...but on all the wrong things...I'm also a Suns fan and our owner is racist and cheap but when he does rarely open the checkbook once every 10 years he spends it wisely
 
kellyh3034

kellyh3034

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 11, 2004
Messages
1,508
Reaction score
342
jimthefin said:
Having an owner 1,500 miles away who does not really know what is happening in his building leads to bad moves like the one today.

It will not change.
Click to expand...
It really isn't about him being in New York. It's about him hiring people who completely know how to run a team. But yes, the problem is Ross!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom