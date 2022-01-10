The dysfunction will never end as long as Ross owns the team

This has been the problem from the start. It won’t change with Ross at the helm. He has already chosen to keep Grier, pulled himself out of the running for Harbaugh, and fired a winning coach. According to Darlington on NFL network this morning, this was done primarily because Flores is difficult to work with and had a division with Grier over Tua. Flores wanted Watson. Grier is apparently known as a “good guy” which Darlington somewhat implied may be the reason he gets to stay.



I can’t imagine who Ross thinks is going to want this job given the above circumstances. What are the odds he and Grier pick the right guy?