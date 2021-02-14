 The Elite Debate | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Elite Debate

Hard to predict in the NFL compared to the NBA, but who is most likely ro emerge as an elite player from this draft, five or more years down the line?

My three...Sewell, Smith and Pitts.

Chase could, as well as one or more of the quarterbacks. That's a hard call, though. Lawrence is almost assuredly going to Jacksonville. That's a tough challenge.

Most likely someone, not drafted in round one could hold the elite title down the line. Who do you think?
 
