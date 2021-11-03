 The Fifth Quarter Post-Game Show | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Fifth Quarter Post-Game Show

To my fellow South Floridians, (I don't know about you, but) after the games I switch channels to decompress (after a loss) or celebrate (after a win) with Jim Berry, Bokamper, Congemi, et. al.

Watch the post-game pressers, etc. etc.

After the Bills game I switched to WBFS, (where it usually is, about two or three minutes after the end of every game), but it wasn't there.

I tried the CW, not there either.

Did I miss an announcement?

Was the show on this past Sunday?

I watched some of the post-game stuff online on miamidolphins.com, but it's weird that there's a weekly, televised post-game show, and I have to go hunting for it, and end up not finding it at all.
 
