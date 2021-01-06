The 2020 Miami Dolphins won 10 games with smoke and mirrors. Leading the offense they brought in a career backup, who’s history as an NFL starter is inconsistent at best, with a career losing record and more INTs than TDs. We also drafted a dynamic rookie QB who dropped in the draft because he was coming off a major hip injury. This rookie had no training camp or preseason, and eventually was called upon midseason to lead the team, running an offense that was created for his predecessor.The offensive coordinator is nearing 70, which a dinosaur compared to the average NFL coordinator, and was brought in as a stopgap because he’d worked with our backup/starting QB in the past. Before the season even began, two starting WRs opted out of the season and two more eventually ended up on IR, leaving the offense with a mish mash of rookies, undrafted rookies and practice squad players. We brought in three FA RBs who all turned out to be busts. Once the season was completed someone actually analyzed how bad our offense was and it was really really bad—literally the worst in the NFL. To win 10 games with this sorry offense is an incredible tribute to our coaches.The good news in 2021 is we will have a cache of high draft picks to restock our offense. Our rookie QB will no longer be a rookie and he will have a training camp, preseason and perhaps even a new OC. It remains to be seen, but nothing can approach the suck we saw from this offense in 2020 because it was literally the worst offense in the NFL. We have nowhere to go but up.Here’s the final word on the season and I think most thoughtful fans would agree that the combination of a rookie QB, three rookies on the OL, an aged OC and absolute lack of skill players on offense is what eventually cost this team a playoff berth. The future is very bright because I trust the decision makers and our coach.Great read!