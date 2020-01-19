*** The FinHeaven site awards nominations for 2019 has begun ***

1579457307348.png

It can be found above the sticky threads in this forum but here's a link

Finheaven Yearly Awards

Open once a year, Your Vote Counts!
finheaven.com finheaven.com

You have one week from today to nomination fellow members who you feel did the best job posting in several different forums plus a thread of the year , Best overall poster and FinHeaven Man of the Year

All the nomination options are explained in the link and in my Welcome post at the top

This is the time to get our best contributors recognized so be sure to check it out
 
