Yeah, yesterday was disappointing but this year was still a big step in the right direction.

In all our losses except the last one we played competitively enough to be in the game in the game at the end. Our defense improved drastically. We got a turnover in every single game this year. Every game. We got major contributions from rookies on both sides of the ball. We had more hits than misses in free agency. We went 3-1 against the NFC west. We knocked the Pats out of playoff contention. And while our offense certainly took a step back with Tua in there we did see flashes of what he can become for us and he has plenty of tape and experience to learn from, and I believe he has the ability and work ethic to improve.

We also have a premium pick in a draft that is loaded with talent at positions where we need upgrades and depth. At the beginning of the year I was not expecting playoffs. I would have been happy if we could breach .500 on the season.

Nobody here likes how the season ended in terms of outcome or performance, but this was a season we can build off of. You know Flo won’t be satisfied. You know that attitude will continue to rub off on his players and they’ll continue to play hard for him. We exceeded expectations and we’re headed in the right direction. It’s hard to call this season a disappointment when you look at where we are compared to last year.