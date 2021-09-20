 The Game Against The Bills - Worst MD Performance Since 7-62 in Jax | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Game Against The Bills - Worst MD Performance Since 7-62 in Jax

What do you think Loco they ask. Well, to the amazement of many of Loco's friends, my tv does not have a 9 iron sticking out of it while floating down the canal on fire. Loco simply switched channels mid-third quarter to stop the anger demons. This one was a Rembrandt's Starry Night of badness. Scorsesse's Godfather of terrible. This game was akin to having Weird AL's Christmas At Ground Zero set to loop and the control knobs being taken away and the door welded closed with us inside. It was horrible.

I thought I should just start a thread where we can all go to vent about that game in one place. We all don't want to surf through 59 different threads of misery so let's bring it all here and let's be creative about it. Maybe we can even have some FH award for most creative sob story about that specific game.

Bring it here and let's all at least laugh at how horrid we were while hoping for improvement.
 
Have we already forgotten the 2019 season? 0-43 vs the Ravens and 10-59 vs the Pats.
Too many of those type scores. Guess when you are a non playoff team year after year then you going to get hammered sometimes. At home as well yesterday.
 
There were plenty of laughably bad performances in 2007 as well. But the difference is that this team was supposed to be very good.
 
