The glasses of McDaniel?

zach attach
Active Roster
- Joined
- Oct 19, 2004
- Messages
- 5,844
- Reaction score
- 1,610
- Location
- Jax.
The iron jaw of Shula
The perfect hair of Jimmy
Wanstache
Screw Saban
The feeling of dread on Cameron's face
The first pump of Tony
The open mouth stare of Failbin
The eyes of Gase
The angry face of Flores
The ???? of McDaniel
What do you have for McD?
The perfect hair of Jimmy
Wanstache
Screw Saban
The feeling of dread on Cameron's face
The first pump of Tony
The open mouth stare of Failbin
The eyes of Gase
The angry face of Flores
The ???? of McDaniel
What do you have for McD?