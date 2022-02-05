 The glasses of McDaniel? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The glasses of McDaniel?

The iron jaw of Shula
The perfect hair of Jimmy
Wanstache
Screw Saban
The feeling of dread on Cameron's face
The first pump of Tony
The open mouth stare of Failbin
The eyes of Gase
The angry face of Flores
The ???? of McDaniel

What do you have for McD?
 
He doesn’t look like Moranis more a blocky low budget Cartoon character.
 
A little early for this?

The terrible jokes by McDaniel?

The awkwardness of McDaniel?
 
Aren’t there some posters calling him Bong Shula? I like that nickname. So I’ll go with the bong of McDaniel.
 
