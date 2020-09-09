The Greatest Podcast Cameo for an AFC East Preview Ever

Famed criminal defense attorney Linda Kenney Baden (a long-suffering NY Jets season-ticket holder living in NYC)... She defended Phil Spectre and Aaron Hernandez, and even tried to subpoena Bill Belichek.



She's affable, she knows what she's talking about and It was a joy anytime she chimed in..."Splitting the Baby", my God Jets fans are putrid.







This one is completely under the radar, so you know it's high quality...