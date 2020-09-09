The Greatest Podcast Cameo for an AFC East Preview Ever

Pandarilla
Starter
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2017
- Messages
- 2,173
- Reaction score
- 2,371
Famed criminal defense attorney Linda Kenney Baden (a long-suffering NY Jets season-ticket holder living in NYC)... She defended Phil Spectre and Aaron Hernandez, and even tried to subpoena Bill Belichek.
She's affable, she knows what she's talking about and It was a joy anytime she chimed in..."Splitting the Baby", my God Jets fans are putrid.
This one is completely under the radar, so you know it's high quality...
She's affable, she knows what she's talking about and It was a joy anytime she chimed in..."Splitting the Baby", my God Jets fans are putrid.
This one is completely under the radar, so you know it's high quality...