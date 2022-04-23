"The Herd" weighs in on Tua's press conference

Cowherd on Tua's Not so Subtle Shot at Flores; Joy Taylor Doesn't Love the "Hang Out" Comment - Miami Dolphins Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor talk about Tua’s press conference on Wednesday. Colin speaks about Tua and his not-so-subtle shot at Flores with the answer he gave about his relationship with the former Dolphins head coach. And Joy Taylor didn’t like Tua’s quote about Mike McDaniel being a head...

The video starts at 2:30 and ends at 6:30.What do you guys make of what Joy Taylor and Colin Cowherd are saying? My takes are:1. Brian Flores got himself fired for bashing his QB and demoralizing him publicly and privately all while being a complete tyrant to the players and front office. His race had nothing to do with it.2. Mike McDaniel does not get where he is at being a pushover. I do believe he can be tough when he had to and there is videos of it like the "WR blocking" video.3. Mike McDaniel leads through collaboration and building relationships. It's a new model of leadership ( inclusive and transformational) that seems to be extremely effective in getting the best out of people and is being promoted as the future leadership style instead of the traditional authoritarian style.