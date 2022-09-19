 The High End Zone Pass to Gesicki is Nearly Unstoppable | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The High End Zone Pass to Gesicki is Nearly Unstoppable

youtube.com/watch?v=paOqbx33sKo

Mike Gesicki INSANE vertical on TD catch

Mike Gesicki is a 6'6", 250 lbs, former basketball & volleyball player, a slam dunk contest winner, with a 42" vertical and 10.25" hands.

Tua is an accurate passer. So if he throws a high pass to the back of the end zone, either Mike Gesicki catches it, or it sails out of the end zone. Unlikely any defender can get up as high as Mike Gesicki. The best the DBs & LBs can do is try to push Gesicki out of bounds before he gets his feet down.
 
yes tua needs to realize this and let gesicki go up and get it, no db is out jumping him and we should be utilizing him in the endzone regularly
 
Reminds me of Chris Chambers and Jay Fielder circa 2002. Fielder didn't do too many things right but the way thing he could do was deliver the ball in the red zone where Chambers could go up and get it.
 
