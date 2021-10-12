The Hour of Madness: A Summary

Madness definition:



What happens when fans get mad at a team and post fiery, hyperbolic opinions without much support, other then the fans "feelings are hurt" by poor performance in a losing effort".



Some typical response's:



That's it, I'm done with this team - often repeated weekly - haha



Everybody stinks and should be replaced RIGHT NOW.



Wasn't there a song in "Willy Wonka" that went,"... I want it all, I want it right now, I want it all ..". The little girl who sang that may actually have been a Dolphins fan, she really showed them what's what - LOL