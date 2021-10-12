The Hour of Madness: A Summary

where's th'fish
What is wrong with the Dolphins? Let's make a preliminary list from reading a few of the threads here:
On the other hand, I do have a list of positives:
- The owner
- The starting QB
- The backup QB
- The receivers (they're always hurt! And they suck)
- The pass defense
- The head coach
- The draftees
- The free agents
- The running backs (they're too small! And they suck)
- The coordinators
- The offensive line
- The GM
- The run defense
- The position coaches (they can't develop talent! And they suck)
- There's no way that can be right. A whole bunch of those things that seem to be the problem will surely turn out to be fine. And, in any case, there's nothing major we can do right now, other than trade for a QB who would immediately be suspended. So, relax, I guess?