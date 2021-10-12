 The Hour of Madness: A Summary | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Hour of Madness: A Summary

where's th'fish

where's th'fish

What is wrong with the Dolphins? Let's make a preliminary list from reading a few of the threads here:
  • The owner
  • The starting QB
  • The backup QB
  • The receivers (they're always hurt! And they suck)
  • The pass defense
  • The head coach
  • The draftees
  • The free agents
  • The running backs (they're too small! And they suck)
  • The coordinators
  • The offensive line
  • The GM
  • The run defense
  • The position coaches (they can't develop talent! And they suck)
Obviously this is not an exhaustive list, it's missing... hmmm... Jason Sanders, I guess?

On the other hand, I do have a list of positives:
  • There's no way that can be right. A whole bunch of those things that seem to be the problem will surely turn out to be fine. And, in any case, there's nothing major we can do right now, other than trade for a QB who would immediately be suspended. So, relax, I guess?
 
Ray R

Ray R

Madness definition:

What happens when fans get mad at a team and post fiery, hyperbolic opinions without much support, other then the fans "feelings are hurt" by poor performance in a losing effort".

Some typical response's:

That's it, I'm done with this team - often repeated weekly - haha

Everybody stinks and should be replaced RIGHT NOW.

Wasn't there a song in "Willy Wonka" that went,"... I want it all, I want it right now, I want it all ..". The little girl who sang that may actually have been a Dolphins fan, she really showed them what's what - LOL
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Starts at the top. Ross, Grier and then everyone they hired and picked
 
artdnj

artdnj

Dolphins81 said:
Starts at the top. Ross, Grier and then everyone they hired and picked
I agree I put the players last although everyone not name waddle can pack their bags as far as I’m concerned because none of them can stay healthy and that doesn’t help us at all.

We also need some veteran presence on the line, A better running back, and an absolute stud linebacker. Sprinkle in better coaching and will be fine with either Tua or someone else
 
