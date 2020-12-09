The ideal quarterback for Miami to draft!

Let me preface this post by saying Tua is our franchise QB. He is the best college quarterback I’ve evaluated and I’m still so excited to have him as our QB. With that being said I think Miami should consider drafting Kyle Trask in rounds 2-3. Kyle Trask was a backup QB in Highschool in manvel Texas he backed up Miami Hurricanes QB D’eriq king in HS, he didn’t transfer, he didn’t pout that he wasn’t the starter he worked and continued to develop. He had virtually no major offers until he went to a Florida Junior day and balled out and got an offer to come to Florida. He played behind highly recruited QB Feliepe Franks for 2.5 years, again despite not being the starter he didn’t transfer he continued to work on himself and develop. Against Kentucky when Florida was getting dominated Feliepe franks suffered a brutal injury and Trask was inserted into the lineup on the fly, he delivered an epic comeback victory. Since that point he’s progressively gotten better and should win the Heisman trophy. He’s a smart guy, he’s got a big arm, he’s accurate but not the most athletic. But he’s probably the most experienced backup QB in college football history.