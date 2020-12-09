The ideal quarterback for Miami to draft!

Swollcolb

Let me preface this post by saying Tua is our franchise QB. He is the best college quarterback I’ve evaluated and I’m still so excited to have him as our QB. With that being said I think Miami should consider drafting Kyle Trask in rounds 2-3. Kyle Trask was a backup QB in Highschool in manvel Texas he backed up Miami Hurricanes QB D’eriq king in HS, he didn’t transfer, he didn’t pout that he wasn’t the starter he worked and continued to develop. He had virtually no major offers until he went to a Florida Junior day and balled out and got an offer to come to Florida. He played behind highly recruited QB Feliepe Franks for 2.5 years, again despite not being the starter he didn’t transfer he continued to work on himself and develop. Against Kentucky when Florida was getting dominated Feliepe franks suffered a brutal injury and Trask was inserted into the lineup on the fly, he delivered an epic comeback victory. Since that point he’s progressively gotten better and should win the Heisman trophy. He’s a smart guy, he’s got a big arm, he’s accurate but not the most athletic. But he’s probably the most experienced backup QB in college football history.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Let me preface this post by saying I don't care who Miami or anybody else drafts. I just evaluate talent.

Might be stretching the big arm, but you're pretty spot on with this one. He's a bigger less athletic Joe Burrow. He knows where to go with the football.
 
Swollcolb

That’s a very good comparison. A bigger less athletic Joe Burrow is an awesome prospect to have and develop as a backup QB. And as much as I love Tua I do think having a reliable high upside backup is very important.
 
