The Kallen Ballage thing angers me.

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
624
Reaction score
535
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Why TF did Miami fail so hard to get production out of that guy?
Wouldn't he be Miami's best back on the roster right now?

Am I misdiagnosing what I'm seeing?

Or did he vastly improve himself before he even signed with LA?

Still really annoying and frustrating.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
624
Reaction score
535
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Why do you think he sucks?

He looks bigger, stronger and seems to possess Way better vision than he did for us.
Maybe our RB coach blows?...
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,289
Reaction score
1,009
Age
44
ChitownPhins28 said:
Why TF did Miami fail so hard to get production out of that guy?
Wouldn't he be Miami's best back on the roster right now?

Am I misdiagnosing what I'm seeing?

Or did he vastly improve himself before he even signed with LA?

Still really annoying and frustrating.
Click to expand...
More upset they handed him job and then Walton so drake declined a contract extension
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
866
Reaction score
1,146
Location
Louisville, Ky
Ballage is a bum, do not lose sight of how poorly he performed here. The dude couldn't win the lead back job at ASU. Lack of strength is appalling for a dude his size. His claim to fame is a 75 reception on 5 yards out. He's still a bum. And will be forever in my mind. 😂
 
ChambersWI

ChambersWI

Owner of the Palace of Wisdom
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
16,892
Reaction score
6,529
Location
Harrisburg, PA
ChitownPhins28 said:
Why do you think he sucks?

He looks bigger, stronger and seems to possess Way better vision than he did for us.
Maybe our RB coach blows?...
Click to expand...

Nothing about how he plays indicates that. He went from worst RB in league with us to replaceable backup with the Chargers. Still sucks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom