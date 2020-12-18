The Kallen Ballage thing angers me.

ChitownPhins28
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 624
- Reaction score
- 535
- Age
- 49
- Location
- Aurora IL
Why TF did Miami fail so hard to get production out of that guy?
Wouldn't he be Miami's best back on the roster right now?
Am I misdiagnosing what I'm seeing?
Or did he vastly improve himself before he even signed with LA?
Still really annoying and frustrating.
Wouldn't he be Miami's best back on the roster right now?
Am I misdiagnosing what I'm seeing?
Or did he vastly improve himself before he even signed with LA?
Still really annoying and frustrating.