The Last Time....

the Miami Dolphins made it to the AFC Championship game was 1993, losing to the Buffalo Bills. Miami is 5-2 in the conference championship game, 3-0 with Bob Griese, 1-0 with David Woodley and 1-2 with Dan Marino.



Looking back, that 1986 AFC Championship game stings even more. The Dolphins had beaten New England twice that year and, with a win, would have faced the Chicago Bears in the super bowl. I don't know if Miami wins that rematch or not, but Chicago was the team that had to make more adjustments. They had no answer for Marino's quick release and Nat Moore in that infamous Monday night win for the Dolphins.