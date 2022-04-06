 The McDaniel Conundrum - An article on Tua's fit in McDaniel's system | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The McDaniel Conundrum - An article on Tua's fit in McDaniel's system

SanMarino

Hi guys,

Just read the following article. It's a good read that goes in depth on Tua's fit in McDaniels system. Would love to hear everyone's opinion on it. I don't agree with everything in here but it's well written and brings up some fair questions.

Link -> The McDaniel Conundrum
 
SanMarino said:
Hi guys,

Just read the following article. It's a good read that goes in depth on Tua's fit in McDaniels system. Would love to hear everyone's opinion on it. I don't agree with everything in here but it's well written and brings up some fair questions.

Link -> The McDaniel Conundrum
Full disclosure didn’t read it before posting but while McDaniel has an offensive scheme in mind I don’t think he really has an offense of his own yet.

He knows Tua’s strengths (accuracy, RPO etc) he will make his offense to fit the personnel he has not say…here is my system guys fit in it and let’s hope it works.

From all the interviews and such he talks about how he evolves his style. I mean everyone sees Debo as a all purpose guy, he didn’t carry the ball until week 10 or 11 last year.

They grew that role they grew the scheme to use a unique guy. I feel like camp will start with a general scheme but will quickly evolve with the skill positions. The OL will likely be the only one who is a more general scheme specific style.
 
SanMarino

Dolphinator530 said:
Full disclosure didn’t read it before posting but while McDaniel has an offensive scheme in mind I don’t think he really has an offense of his own yet.

He knows Tua’s strengths (accuracy, RPO etc) he will make his offense to fit the personnel he has not say…here is my system guys fit in it and let’s hope it works.

From all the interviews and such he talks about how he evolves his style. I mean everyone sees Debo as a all purpose guy, he didn’t carry the ball until week 10 or 11 last year.

They grew that role they grew the scheme to use a unique guy. I feel like camp will start with a general scheme but will quickly evolve with the skill positions. The OL will likely be the only one who is a more general scheme specific style.
Great points, and I feel the same about McDaniel but what I get from this article is that it is difficult to mesh the Wide Zone with the RPO. See the quote below:

"Trying to blend the McDaniel style with what Tagovailoa has done at his best is a tough one to project. Flowing from wide-zone under the gun to a post-wheel RPO from the pistol isn’t a natural fit — you’re bouncing from one offense to the other (Tennessee style) making it all too predictable for the defense.

Trying to marry those styles would inevitably lead to an offense scotch-taped together with ideas rather than one that has an overriding philosophy — and it’s the latter that gets the best out of play-callers as sequencers."

McDaniel has mentioned that he will be running Wide Zone concepts so hopefully he is able to bridge the gap between the two or we can transition Tua away from such a heavy RPO focused offense.
 
Dolphinator530 said:
He knows Tua’s strengths (accuracy, RPO etc) he will make his offense to fit the personnel he has not say…here is my system guys fit in it and let’s hope it works.
McD's system in Miami IMO will be Wide Zone & WCO hybrid w/ a little RPO mixed in.

The WCO passing game will play to Tua's strengths..... accuracy and quick reads

The concept I hope McD keeps is motion. The YouTube videos I've watched of K. Shanahan offensive seem to blend his dad's scheme with that of Joe Gibbs during his 1st tenure in Washington.
 
McDaniel had a big hand in getting to one Super Bowl and almost getting to another one with Jimmy Frickin Garappolo at QB.

I think he an find a way to harness Tua's talents.
 
