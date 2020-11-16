The Miami Dolphins Are Rolling!

Fin Fan in Cali
When I first started watching these characters, I didnt really like them. They ended up growing on me with their combo of silly sauce, and insightful commentary.
I really enjoyed them from the start brother. I hope all is well.
Can't complain.
Excuse my ignorance, who are these guys?
They host a radio show on 790 am. I watch some of their stuff on YouTube, that way I just get the topics that are of interest to me (mainly Heat Dolphins).
Leroy Hoard is an ex RB that was with Pats, Browns and Vikings. He knows a lot about how the inner workings really are.Based on my brief exposure... some guys who happened to say positive stuff about Miami. I find our own threads more insightful than this stuff ALTHOUGH I will be honest, I certainly dont mind being reminded of how great Miami is lately :haha: