A lot of heated debate lately now that team has won a few games maybe we can tone it down. If we are all Dolphin fans we can not all be in agreement but let's strive just not to hate the player or the team. You can hate how he plays or how the team plays but not the team or player. We all love the Phins and want them to win another Superbowl lets agree on that.



How many agree with this code?