The Miami Dolphin’s latest rebuild is sadly and officially over
If I had a doctor to talk to who was always hanging at my house I would have said at around 12:32 PM "time of death 12:32" when referring to the ...
That 2020 1st round was so bad with 3 picks that it made the foundation of this “rebuild” weak and unstable and of course it’s crumbling now as we speak.