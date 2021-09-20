The Miami Media Cover Up and Two Blurbs on the Front Office

Re the first blurb below, only pushback I would offer is on the Waddle point. At least he has shown he can play, chalk it up to a bad game, I hope!Re the 2nd blurb below, author is none other than Adam Beasley, former Miami Herald Dolphins beat reporter. You ever see him write anything like this when he worked for the Herald as a beat reporter? You ever see anything like this from any of the Dolphins reporters? Of course not. The second Beasley is gone, and no longer beholden to the Dolphins, he tells you what he really thinks. I suspect the local reporters feel pressure from the team that their access will get cut off if they are too negative. Maybe they also want the clicks from their articles, positive articles do better. They probably feel pressure from the fans too. I see the reaction I get for objective analysis that people view as negative.Anyway, realize what you read from the local media is fantasy. Sadly the fans seem to believe alot of it. Every year the media hype the team, and 90% of the time they stink. Part of the reason why I started posting. This garbage is part of why the team stinks. The team feels like they are supported, and can keep doing the same old things (like certain politicians that are propped up and covered up for by the media). So the organization keeps doing the same stupid things. They need to feel pressure to make real change. Until Ross gets pressure from the local fans and media, nothing will change. We will keep having crappy org structures, crappy GMs that can't draft, and a mediocre at best football team.I reiterate Grier needs to go, Ross needs to go but we can't fire him, and we need a strong GM that makes the personnel decisions, not Flores pushing the next guy around either. We need a real football guy with experience running the team, Flores needs to focus on the coaching which is his core competency. Sure he gets some input in the personnel, but the buck has to stop with the GM. None of this collaborative BS, when you never even know who was responsible for what. Who liked Tua over Herbert for example? Was it Flores, Ross, or Grier? We don't even know. Just an awful org structure with no clear accountability and no clear boss when it comes to buying the groceries.1) Look away: This is what the Dolphins’ five first-round draft picks of the past two years did on SundayFifth pick in 2020 (QB Tua Tagovailoa): 1 for 4 for 13 yards, sacked three times. Knocked out of game with bruised ribs; 18th pick in 2020 (LT Austin Jackson): In the midst of the sieve pass-blocking display that took out Tagovailoa and got replacement Jacoby Brissett hammered multiple times; 30th pick in 2020 (CB Noah Igbinoghene): Inactive as a healthy scratch; seventh pick in 2021 (WR Jaylen Waddle): A lost muffed punt and two drops in the passing game. Had six catches, but for only 48 yards; 18th pick in 2021 (DE Jaelan Phillips): For the second straight week, a clean uniform at the end of the game and a non-factor. — Steve Svekis2) Snippet, link to full article below: The Dolphins gutted the roster in 2019 to ensure they had a treasure trove of premium draft picks. They have made six first-round and four second-round picks in the last three drafts. And yet, the offensive line is as bad as ever. The quarterback position remains such a concern that Deshaun Watson, and his 22 sexual misconduct accusations, remain a trade possibility. And the Dolphins have been largely outplayed through eight quarters of the 2021 season. The Dolphins have been outgained by 232 yards, allowed 62.1% of third-down attempts to be converted, have a team passer rating of 65.7, and have surrendered 8 sacks. Furthermore, they would likely be 0-2 if not for Xavien Howard’s late forced fumble against the Patriots in Week 1.