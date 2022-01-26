 The Mike Gesicki Decision | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Mike Gesicki Decision

What do you do with Gesicki?

  • New contract, pay him top 5 TE money

    Votes: 4 9.3%

  • Franchise Tag

    Votes: 24 55.8%

  • Let him walk

    Votes: 15 34.9%
  • Total voters
    43
R

Retnuhrace

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
1,328
Reaction score
431
Location
Palm Beach Gardens
I think this is one of our most interesting decisions of the offseason. Gesicki is guy with a great catch radius who presents matchup problems. Sometimes he disappears in games, but for the most part he is a reliable target. However, we all know he is a glorified WR because of his lack of blocking skills. So, what do you do? I actually think we have a better chance of keeping him now compared to before Flo was fired. I think Flores wants guys who are more well-rounded and will block as well as catch a few passes, even if they are just JAGs. I think if we get an offensive-minded coach in here, he'll see Gesicki as a significant piece. In my opinion, I would pay Gesicki his money. We need to keep any offensive weapon that we have. Plus, he has been pretty reliable injury wise, and I think that's big. He has played in 16, 16, 15, and 17 games in his four years here.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
18,591
Reaction score
7,739
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
Walk! No separation, never runs over guys 50-60 lbs. lighter than him. I want to move on from the jump ball catchers and get guys who get open. Unless we want to bring back Fitz. Jump ball crap is low percentage football. He and Parker can move on because I also would like to sway towards guys who play on Sunday as well.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,657
Reaction score
3,646
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
DolfanISS said:
Walk! No separation, never runs over guys 50-60 lbs. lighter than him. I want to move on from the jump ball catchers and get guys who get open. Unless we want to bring back Fitz. Jump ball crap is low percentage football. He and Parker can move on because I also would like to sway towards guys who play on Sunday as well.
Click to expand...
Even with all that being true, he’s managed to put together back to back solid seasons on a bad offense. He’s a very valuable player. I’m not saying we should break the bank but we’d be foolish to let him walk.

People talk about us not having enough weapons for Tua and we’re gonna create another hole?
 
Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane

Save Water, Drink Beer
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
654
Reaction score
2,387
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
Tough decision for me, especially as I love his enthusiasm out there, but I voted to let him walk. I love Mike, but I just think that money can be better spent elsewhere.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,085
Reaction score
6,912
Location
Jersey
I'm in tag mode. I understand people wanting to let him walk, but I think despite all his faults he's still one of the better TEs in the league (speaks more of the current quality of TEs in the league than anything).
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
10,344
Reaction score
10,743
Retnuhrace said:
I think this is one of our most interesting decisions of the offseason. Gesicki is guy with a great catch radius who presents matchup problems. Sometimes he disappears in games, but for the most part he is a reliable target. However, we all know he is a glorified WR because of his lack of blocking skills. So, what do you do? I actually think we have a better chance of keeping him now compared to before Flo was fired. I think Flores wants guys who are more well-rounded and will block as well as catch a few passes, even if they are just JAGs. I think if we get an offensive-minded coach in here, he'll see Gesicki as a significant piece. In my opinion, I would pay Gesicki his money. We need to keep any offensive weapon that we have. Plus, he has been pretty reliable injury wise, and I think that's big. He has played in 16, 16, 15, and 17 games in his four years here.
Click to expand...

One of my many annoyances with Flo - Hunter Long. what does Miami have in him? what did he have? 80 snaps? 8 targets?

I like Gesicki and would like him back, BUT, he can neutralized fairly easily. Maybe, if Miami can get a second waddle-type, he could be more productive, but that's uncertain. which gets me back to, what does Miami have in Hunter Long? If I had above average fiath in him, I'd let Gesicki walk. More importantly, what scheme with the new HC use? How much emphasis on the TE? Blocking? YAC?
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
911
Reaction score
2,348
Voted tag, but I’d be totally fine to give most of that money to Njoku or split it up amongst other TE options. Depends on what the new staff wants out of their TE. Gesicki is basically just a mediocre slot receiver unless we’ve got an innovative offensive coordinator.
 
