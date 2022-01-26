The Mike Gesicki Decision

I think this is one of our most interesting decisions of the offseason. Gesicki is guy with a great catch radius who presents matchup problems. Sometimes he disappears in games, but for the most part he is a reliable target. However, we all know he is a glorified WR because of his lack of blocking skills. So, what do you do? I actually think we have a better chance of keeping him now compared to before Flo was fired. I think Flores wants guys who are more well-rounded and will block as well as catch a few passes, even if they are just JAGs. I think if we get an offensive-minded coach in here, he'll see Gesicki as a significant piece. In my opinion, I would pay Gesicki his money. We need to keep any offensive weapon that we have. Plus, he has been pretty reliable injury wise, and I think that's big. He has played in 16, 16, 15, and 17 games in his four years here.