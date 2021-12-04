The New York Giant's o-line

If you read any comments from New York Giant fans they believe they have the worst o-line in all of the NFL. That's a matter for debate but looking at that o-line on paper I can't believe that they are ranked near or at the bottom of oline rankings. They have from right to left Andrew Thomas, the 4th pick in the draft, Matt Skura, undrafted and cut by us, Billy Price, 1st round, Will Hernandez, 2nd round and Nate Solder, 1st round. Out of 5 starters on the line 3 are 1st rounders and one is a 2nd rounder and Skura. I guess throwing a ton of assets at your oline is no sure thing at all. Also, note that even with the presence of a few veterans on the line they still stink. They also drafted a big name RB and it's just not working for them. Maybe Jones isn't that great at QB. This week they are starting Glennon. We really should beat this team by 2 TDs at home.