The NFL draft in 2020 is in Las Vegas, so which DOLFANS will be there?

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,090
Reaction score
126
Location
SO CAL
Since the upcoming Draft is in Vegas and I live in So Cal, I've decided to attend the first two nights since we have 5 selections. Are any of you also attending?
Does anyone know which part of Vegas the draft will be setup? I'd like to stay in a hotel right there in the middle of it. Also, for those of you that have attended before will I need tickets?
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom