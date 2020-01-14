The NFL draft in 2020 is in Las Vegas, so which DOLFANS will be there?

DOLFANMIKE
NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Since the upcoming Draft is in Vegas and I live in So Cal, I've decided to attend the first two nights since we have 5 selections. Are any of you also attending?
Does anyone know which part of Vegas the draft will be setup? I'd like to stay in a hotel right there in the middle of it. Also, for those of you that have attended before will I need tickets?
