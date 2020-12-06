The NFL Rules???

The Disciplinary rules of the NFL do not mimic the NBA in any way, do they? In the NBA, during an altercation if you leave the bench (in this case the sidelines) in addition to an ejection you get suspended for x amount of games. Also the players that were ejected today are not up for any kind of disciplinary hearing which may result in a suspension are they? I know the two sports are totally unrelated however I'm just trying to get a grasp on the rules as I haven't seen this type of malice occur with my beloved Dolphins in forever. Thanks!!!
 
The NFL is about $$ and seeing that they want the Raiders Fins game on primetime mean something I doubt they'll do anything to screw the storyline up. Probably a whole lotta fines that Ross will happily pay
 
