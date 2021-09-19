 The offense has regressed - why? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The offense has regressed - why?

What’s different from last year when we finished the season w over 30 min TOP, and converted on 3rd and 4th down close to 40%. And I think we scored 25.5 PPG.?

The OCs are different. We have 2 instead of 1. Is that the issue?

The talent is better at the skill positions this year for sure - last year most of our talented skill players were on IR by the end of the year.

Is the O-line that much different? While it wasn’t great last year I thought it was better, no?

What gives???
 
We are mismanaged. Our team is not
good. We don’t have good players and we don’t have good schemes. Our o line is a revolving door of fat guys who can’t play. It is literally disaster and is the worst case scenario for me.

Don’t even get me started on the two
Coordinator thing because it’s insane. We have two coordinators and neither can figure any of it out
 
So we had our midget punt returner fumble in the redZone and our star receiver fumbling a punt return. Why is the midget playing WR and why is our WR playing PR ? Seriously !!!
 
The offense isn't good...

You can close your eyes and throw a dart at the offense and you will hit a problem....
 
I really liked your first sentence. Then you lost me. Lol

I think guys are making way too many mistakes.
 
TKAllDay said:
So we had our midget punt returner fumble in the redZone and our star receiver fumbling a punt return. Why is the midget playing WR and why is our WR playing PR ? Seriously !!!
Click to expand...
Waddle on the PR was because Grant got hurt on the play he fumbled. To your point why was Grant in there inside the 5?
 
LargoFin said:
QB too, offense was alright with Fitzy and Gailey.
Click to expand...
Anticipation Popcorn GIF
 
