The offense has regressed - why?

What’s different from last year when we finished the season w over 30 min TOP, and converted on 3rd and 4th down close to 40%. And I think we scored 25.5 PPG.?
The OCs are different. We have 2 instead of 1. Is that the issue?
The talent is better at the skill positions this year for sure - last year most of our talented skill players were on IR by the end of the year.
Is the O-line that much different? While it wasn’t great last year I thought it was better, no?
What gives???
