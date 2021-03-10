The Opposite Approach to Free Agency/Offseason?

Last year, it was all about rebuilding the defense in free agency. The draft was pretty heavy on offense. Could it be the opposite this year?



Although the talent in the draft looks better on the offensive side, specifically at wide receiver, do you think Miami could set the draft up for defense?



Someone else pointed this out to me. The Dolphins are very young on offense, even more so if Fitzpatrick retires or signs elsewhere. Parker could be the oldest player on offense, depending on what moves are made in the offseason.



On the other hand, the defense has its share of veterans. It's not an old group, by any means, but could use some youth at pass rusher.



That's not to infer that all the early picks will go for defense, but if Miami signs a #1 receiver like a Gollaway, that could open it up for someone like Parsons with the first pick. Even in a slight trade down.