The Pach's 2021 Linebackers (Seniors)

1. Chazz Surratt / UNC / 6’3”, 230
2. Jabril Cox / LSU / 6’3”, 233 (Transferred from N. Dakota St.)
3. Erroll Thompson / Miss St. / 6’1”, 250
4. James Skalski / Clemson / 6’0”, 235
5. Baron Browning / Ohio St. / 6’3”, 248
6. Zane Zandier / Virginia / 6’3”, 230
7. Nate Landman / Colorado / 6’3”, 230
8. K.J. Britt / Auburn / 6’0”, 236
9. Tuf Borland / Ohio St. / 6’1”, 232
10. Paddy Fisher / N’Western / 6’4”, 246
11. Joe Dillon / ULL / 6’3”, 218
12. Blake Gallagher / N’Western / 6’1”, 235
13. Anthony Ekpe / Ball St. / 6’0”, 234 (Transferred from Rice)
14. Riko Jeffers / Texas Tech / 6’2”, 240
15. Tony Fields / Arizona / 6’1”, 220
16. Jake Hansen / Illinois / 6’1”, 225
17. Max Richardson / Boston College / 6’0”, 230
18. Antijuan Simmons / Michigan St. / 6’0”, 216
19. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah / Notre Dame / 6’1”, 216
20. Derrick Barnes / Purdue / 6’1”, 245
21. Monty Rice / Georgia / 6’1”, 235
22. Colin Schooler / Arizona / 6’1”, 229
23. Caleb Kelly / Oklahoma / 6’3”, 225
24. Kuony Deng / Cal / 6’6”, 220
25. Rayshard Ashby / Virginia Tech / 5’10”, 237
26. Jahad Woods / Wash. St. / 6’1”, 228
27. Garret Wallow / TCU / 6’2”, 212
28. Dorian Etheridge / Louisville / 6’3”, 231
29. Jamar Watson / Kentucky / 6’3”, 242
30. Charles Snowden / Virginia / 6’7”, 235
31. Cameron Goode / Cal / 6’3”, 235
32. Zach McCloud / Miami / 6’2”, 235
33. Buddy Johnson / Texas A&M / 6’2”, 228
34. Christian Allbright / Ball St. / 6’2”, 234
35. Lakia Henry / Ole Miss / 6’0”, 235
36. David Curry / Georgia Tech / 6’2”, 230
37. Anthony Pandy / Arizona / 6’0”, 225
38. Amen Ogbongbemiga / Oklahoma St. / 6’1”, 225
39. Justus Rogers / Wash. St. / 6’2”, 230
40. Cornel Jones / Florida St. / 6’2”, 235 (Transferred from Purdue)
41. Akeleis Leroy / FAU / 5’11”, 235
42. C.J. Avery / Louisville / 5’11”, 221
44. Blaze Alldredge / Rice / 6’2”, 219
45. Lawrence Garner / Old Dominion / 6’3”, 230
46. Kristopher Moll / UAB / 6’1”, 215
47. Jacobi Hearn / New Mexico / 6’0”, 230
48. D.Q. Thomas / MTSU / 6’2”, 214
49. Olakunle Fatukasi / Rutgers / 6’1”, 229
50. Justin Rice / Fresno St. / 6’2”, 225
51. Elijah Sullivan / Kansas St. / 6’0”, 210
52. Tyshon Fogg / Rutgers / 6’1”, 237
Rush:
1. Hamilcar Rashed / Oregon St. / 6’4”, 236
2. Patrick Johnson / Tulane / 6’3”, 250
3. Jeremiah Moon / Florida / 6’6”, 228
4. Randy Wade / GA-Southern / 6’2”, 270
