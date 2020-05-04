The Pach's 2021 Linebackers (Seniors)

1. Chazz Surratt / UNC / 6’3”, 230

Chazz Surratt says he'd rather play games without fans than none ...


2. Jabril Cox / LSU / 6’3”, 233 (Transferred from N. Dakota St.)

3. Erroll Thompson / Miss St. / 6’1”, 250

4. James Skalski / Clemson / 6’0”, 235

5. Baron Browning / Ohio St. / 6’3”, 248

6. Zane Zandier / Virginia / 6’3”, 230

7. Nate Landman / Colorado / 6’3”, 230

8. K.J. Britt / Auburn / 6’0”, 236

9. Tuf Borland / Ohio St. / 6’1”, 232

10. Paddy Fisher / N’Western / 6’4”, 246

11. Joe Dillon / ULL / 6’3”, 218

12. Blake Gallagher / N’Western / 6’1”, 235

13. Anthony Ekpe / Ball St. / 6’0”, 234 (Transferred from Rice)

14. Riko Jeffers / Texas Tech / 6’2”, 240

15. Tony Fields / Arizona / 6’1”, 220

16. Jake Hansen / Illinois / 6’1”, 225

17. Max Richardson / Boston College / 6’0”, 230

18. Antijuan Simmons / Michigan St. / 6’0”, 216

19. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah / Notre Dame / 6’1”, 216

20. Derrick Barnes / Purdue / 6’1”, 245

21. Monty Rice / Georgia / 6’1”, 235

Monty Rice & Charlie Woerner Talk Sugar Bowl, Keeping Focus, and ...



22. Colin Schooler / Arizona / 6’1”, 229

23. Caleb Kelly / Oklahoma / 6’3”, 225

24. Kuony Deng / Cal / 6’6”, 220

25. Rayshard Ashby / Virginia Tech / 5’10”, 237

26. Jahad Woods / Wash. St. / 6’1”, 228

27. Garret Wallow / TCU / 6’2”, 212

28. Dorian Etheridge / Louisville / 6’3”, 231

29. Jamar Watson / Kentucky / 6’3”, 242

30. Charles Snowden / Virginia / 6’7”, 235

31. Cameron Goode / Cal / 6’3”, 235

32. Zach McCloud / Miami / 6’2”, 235

33. Buddy Johnson / Texas A&M / 6’2”, 228

34. Christian Allbright / Ball St. / 6’2”, 234

35. Lakia Henry / Ole Miss / 6’0”, 235

36. David Curry / Georgia Tech / 6’2”, 230

37. Anthony Pandy / Arizona / 6’0”, 225

38. Amen Ogbongbemiga / Oklahoma St. / 6’1”, 225

39. Justus Rogers / Wash. St. / 6’2”, 230

40. Cornel Jones / Florida St. / 6’2”, 235 (Transferred from Purdue)

41. Akeleis Leroy / FAU / 5’11”, 235

42. C.J. Avery / Louisville / 5’11”, 221

44. Blaze Alldredge / Rice / 6’2”, 219

Blaze Alldredge - Football - Rice University Athletics


45. Lawrence Garner / Old Dominion / 6’3”, 230

46. Kristopher Moll / UAB / 6’1”, 215

47. Jacobi Hearn / New Mexico / 6’0”, 230

48. D.Q. Thomas / MTSU / 6’2”, 214

49. Olakunle Fatukasi / Rutgers / 6’1”, 229

50. Justin Rice / Fresno St. / 6’2”, 225

51. Elijah Sullivan / Kansas St. / 6’0”, 210

52. Tyshon Fogg / Rutgers / 6’1”, 237








Rush:

1. Hamilcar Rashed / Oregon St. / 6’4”, 236

2. Patrick Johnson / Tulane / 6’3”, 250

Four Tulane players earn All-Conference football honors from The ...


3. Jeremiah Moon / Florida / 6’6”, 228

4. Randy Wade / GA-Southern / 6’2”, 270
 
