 The Phinish Line: The Streak and Playoff Hopes are Over | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Phinish Line: The Streak and Playoff Hopes are Over

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
202
Reaction score
369
Age
44
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

The Phinish Line: The Streak & Playoff Hopes Are Over - Miami Dolphins

In this episode of the Phinish Line, hosts Reason, Richmond Webb and Mr. BallGame discuss the Dolphins 34-3 loss to the Titans, the toxicity in the fanbase since the loss, if Jim Harbaugh is a threat to Brian Flores, the Dolphins Week 18 game against the Patriots plus much more! (CLICK ONE OF...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom